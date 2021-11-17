(WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking help in identifying two suspects wanted for burglary.
According to officials on Nov. 7, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. two unknown suspects stole wallets from separate victims and then used the victim’s credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards at Sam’s Club.
Police say the suspects changed clothes between the incidents and photos of them can be viewed above.
If anyone can identify these suspects or have information about any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.