DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information regarding a recent burglary at Wathan's Auto Repair.
According to police, on November 26, the Decatur Police responded to Wathan’s Auto Repair located at 3162 N Woodford in reference to a burglary.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a forced entry into the business, and a cash register with an undisclosed amount of money missing.
After further investigation, police discovered a late 90’s to early 2000’s model gray colored Buick passenger car was spotted driving on the lot of the closed business.
Officials say the Buick was occupied by a white male who appears to be 30-40 years of age, 6’0”, 180lbs, with dark hair and a beard.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a gray hooded shirt and sweats along with black colored gloves, and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.