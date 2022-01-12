SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information about two recent commercial burglaries.
According to police, on Wednesday, January 5 between 1:23-3:00 p.m. two separate Walgreens locations, 2625 Stevenson Dr. and 2500 S. Koke Mill Rd, were broken into.
Officials say in both cases the suspect attempted to break into the safe in the back employee area.
Police also report similar incidents involving the same suspect have occurred throughout the state recently.
If anyone has any information about these incidents they should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on online or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500.
