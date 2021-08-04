SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding a recent shooting near Dirty South bar in Springfield.
Police say the incident occurred on Sunday, July 25 at 3:04 a.m. in the northeast parking lot and alleyway just north of Dirty South bar, 1231 E. Cook St.
An unknown suspect fired several shots, and two adult male victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
If anyone has any information about this shooting incident or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
