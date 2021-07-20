QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping of a woman from a hotel in Quincy.
According to NBC affiliate WGEM, police said they believe 36-year-old Tabitha Campbell of Quincy was taken against her will by 39-year-old Mario Mason. Mason is from Memphis, Tenn.
On Monday afternoon, police said they met with the family of Campbell. They reported she had been kidnapped from a Welcome Inn. Police said they found evidence supporting a kidnapping in a room search.
The suspect and victim are believed to be in a stolen 2016 white Honda CRV with registration CS95996 out of Illinois, police said. The vehicle was located Tuesday afternoon, but officers did not succeed in stopping it and lost sight of it, WGEM said.
Campbell had not been heard from since Monday afternoon. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of her or Mason should call Quincy police or Quincy Regional Crimestoppers.
A warrant against Mason has been issued for charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
