SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding a recent robbery at a Dollar General.
According to police, on Sunday, December 26, at approximately 10 p.m. an unknown male individual wearing a black jacket with the hood up and a medical mask, black jeans and white shoes and hid in the stock room of a Dollar General located at 2800 W. Lawrence until closing.
Police say, the suspect then approached an employee and implied he had a weapon before stealing cash and cigarettes. The suspect fled on foot out the back door.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
Tips resulting in an arrest, could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
