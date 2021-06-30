SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information regarding a recent armed robbery in a school parking lot.
According to officials, on Wednesday, June 2, in the parking lot of Little Flower School, a man pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded they give him everything they had.
The suspect is described to be a black male, 6'3" with a thin build and medium-length dreadlocks, dressed in all black.
After the robbery, the suspect fled north on Baker St. and continued across Stevenson Dr. driving a black Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and no license plate.
If you have any information about this Armed Robbery call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app. We pay cash if an arrest is made and remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
