SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information about a recent shooting incident that took place on Friday, Feb 5.
According to police, the shooting happened around 5:09 p.m., on Friday, in the area of 11th/Pine St.
Witnesses report a black male was standing in the sunroof of a newer model, black Dodge Charger, firing shots while northbound on 11th St.
The suspect vehicle was last seen eastbound on Cedar St. from 11th St.
As a result of the incident, four vehicles were struck by gunfire, and an occupant of one of the vehicle’s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
If you have any information about this shooting incident, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.