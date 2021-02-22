SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police want the public to come forward with information after an early Saturday morning shooting left one person dead and four others wounded by gunfire.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow, Assistant Chief Ken Scarlette and Corporation Counsel Jim Zerkle met Monday afternoon to discuss the shooting.
Police responded after hearing reports of shots fired near South Grand and 11th streets at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities reported the shooting happened in a former beauty supply store.
Of the five total people shot, police said three were treated and released while the other two were hurt trying to escape. None of the shooting victims were Springfield residents.
Two other people were injured, but were not shot.
The person killed in the shooting was 22-year-old Carlos Dozer, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. Dozer was a father of two, and his oldest child was one year old.
Authorities had called every available unit in Springfield to the scene, including the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police. The Sangamon County Coroner is assisting in the investigation.
The location of the shooting is rented out for private parties an events. There were social media fliers for an event called "If I like it, I spend it." The fliers said the event would have "strippers" and women would drink for free. Videos of the event, which WAND News is not showing due to their graphic nature, showed a large crowd surrounded by money.
Springfield police had said many of the people at the party are from Decatur, including the organizer. Police said it's unclear how those people are connected to the shooting, if at all. They are looking into claims.
Police want anyone who was in attendance or who may have details about the shooting to cone forward and share information or videos they have. Information can be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers through this website or by calling (217)788-8427.
Springfield officials said they are looking into ways to be sure unsanctioned events like the one that led to the shooting do not happen again. This could include potential zoning and liquor violations.
"To address previous questions, the City of Springfield has not issued any temporary liquor permits since March of 2020 and no permits were issued for this event," a press release said. "The city will be taking further action to address zoning and other code violations as it relates to the property.”
