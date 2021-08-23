DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information regarding a July shooting where a 21-year-old male was shot in the head.
On July 26, at approximately 1:10 P.M., Decatur Police responded to the intersection of E Condit / N Illinois in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival officers located several shell casing near the intersection.
A short time later a gunshot victim arrived at St. Mary’s hospital with non-life-threatening head wound. The victim was uncooperative with police.
Police say a blue colored Ford Escape occupied by the victim and another unknown black male were shot at by the occupants of a white colored car.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
