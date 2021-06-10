FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is seeking information into four separate thefts in the Ramsey area.
Anyone with information on the following stolen vehicles is asked to contact the Fayette Crimestoppers at 618-283-1986.
Reported stolen:
2007 Tracker Pro Team 175 console- blue and silver in color
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000- dark blue in color
2005 Honda Recon- Yellow in color
2008 Roketa 149 cc moped- Red in color
Up to $1,000 reward for information on the arrest and conviction of the suspect/s.
