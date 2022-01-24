DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are searching for information regarding a recent drive by shooting.
According to officials on January 3, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Decatur Police responded to the intersection of N Water / E Waggoner in reference to a shooting.
Once on the scene officers observed numerous shell casings scattered in the roadway.
Police say a short time after this shooting a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
After further investigation it was revealed a black colored Chevrolet Equinox with tinted windows was traveling northbound on Water Street, when a front seat passenger was seen leaning out the window holding two handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.
The Equinox was reported to have a gray colored rear bumper and was last seen driving away from the crime scene northbound on Water Street towards Garfield.
Authorities say the front seat passenger was described as a black male, in his 20’s, with short hair.
Anyone with any information regarding this shooting, should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.
