PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information to assist the Pleasant Plains Police Department with a recent felony theft case.
According to officials on Tuesday, January 11, at 5:07 a.m. two suspects stole a Powermate, 3750watt generator and Craftsman, 24 inch snow blower from 308 Jefferson St. in Pleasant Plains.
Police say the suspects entered the village from the west in a dark colored SUV then parked behind the Grainery Bar & Grill prior to the theft.
If you have any information about this theft call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online, or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
