CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police seek a person of interest in connection to a Champaign convenience store shooting.
The Jan. 21 shooting left an Urbana man with a critical gunshot wound. It happened at about 5:45 p.m. that night in the parking lot of Red Fox, located at 2000 N. Market St.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers sent out a picture of the person of interest, who was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS or submit a tip online here.
Rewards are as high as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is currently involved in a three-month Gun Bounty Reward program that pays the maximum $1,000 payout for crimes involving the use of a gun during a felony crime.