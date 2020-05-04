URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for public help after gunfire struck an Urbana area house.
Officers said they responded at about 11:20 p.m. on April 27 to reports of gunshots in the area of Sunset Drive and North Busey Avenue. They said shots hit a house in the 900 block of N. Busey Ave.
None of the occupants were hurt and police said they found shell casings at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-TIPS, using this link or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.