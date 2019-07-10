CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police are seeking public help in the search for two missing minors.
Officers said in a Facebook post the search is for Mikla Bwandundu, 10, and Naomi Armstrong, 13. They said the two minors are runaways and public assistance is requested to find them.
According to police, Bwandundu and Armstrong are believed to still be in Chamapign-Urbana. There is no reason to believe the two are in danger, officers said, adding that they often visit the Marketplace Mall area.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545 or the jurisdiction where they are found if it is not Champaign.