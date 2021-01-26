HAMMOND, Ill. (WAND)- After a 64-year-old man was killed in a Hammond shooting, police a searching for a stolen vehicle.
The Piatt County Sherriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim on the 400 block of S. C Street in the Village of Hammond early Tuesday morning.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, Piatt County Coroner's Office, and Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
Police said a 2017 Ford F150 was reported stolen from the area and authorities are working to find it. The vehicle has Illinois registration 101 DN - B, which is a truck plate.
Anyone with information about the vehicle's location is asked to call 911 and avoid approaching it.
People who know anything about the shooting should contact the Piatt County Sheriff's Office at (217) 762-5761.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
