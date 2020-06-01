CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a person accused of wounding a man in a recent drive-by shooting.
Authorities said the shooting happened on the evening of May 27 in the area of East Bradley Avenue and North Walnut Street. According to Crime Stoppers, the victim was in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and someone from inside of it fired gunshots.
The 30-year-old man who was shot went to a local hospital for treatment. His wounds were not life-threatening.
Champaign police responded to the hospital at about 6:35 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-TIPS, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3 Tips mobile app.
The public is reminded that tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are available for tips that lead to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.