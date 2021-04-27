EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for suspects after a burglary at an Edinburg bar.
Officers said the crime occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The affected business was The Garage Tavern (106 W. Washington St.).
Police shared pictures of two male suspects, and they said a third is believed to be involved. They also posted video of the crime on Facebook.
The first suspect had on camo jogger style pants, black shoes, a white hat with a sticker on a bill and a light colored hoodie. He also had tattoos on his right firearm in a sleeve-like fashion or a tattoo on the outside of the forearm close to the wrist, per a police statement. Authorities said the second suspect was wearing a red face covering, a blue beanie, a dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call Edinburg police at (217)623-4101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.