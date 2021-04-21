SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information about a shooting incident that occurred on March 25th at 2900 Taylor Ave. in Springfield.
According to police, three unknown suspects exited a black Chrysler 300 parked in the lot and began firing shots.
Bullets struck several vehicles and buildings, but no persons were injured.
If anyone has information about this shooting incident or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
All three ways are entirely anonymous, and if an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to 2500 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.