CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A 39-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries after a Tuesday night shooting in Champaign.
According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue at about 10:47 p.m.
After canvassing the area, officers were notified at 10:53 p.m. that the man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.
Police said he was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper left arm. Another victim, a 33-year-old man, also arrived at a local hospital with a "significant" laceration from being struck in the face with a handgun.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Champaign Police Department is processing information and evidence, and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to either contact police at (217) 351-4545 or CrimeStoppers at (217) 373-8477 (TiPS), online at 373tips.com, or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers anonymously. CrimeStoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest for the incident.
Police also encourage any resident or business within the area with outside surveillance systems to contact police, as video footage of the shooting help the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.