DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed an auto glass repair shop at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Chris Copeland said the suspect walked into Safelite Auto Glass at 1303 N. Main Street while an employee was counting money to deposit.
The suspect demanded the money, but the employee refused. The suspect then pointed a revolver at the employee, took the money and fled the area on a red minibike.
Copeland said the suspect headed westbound on Grand Avenue. The store employee was not injured during the incident.
Copeland described the suspect as a black male who was wearing a blue surgical mask, black skullcap, black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He is about six feet tall and 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur police's detective bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 (TiPS).
