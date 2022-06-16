LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police District 10 report a semi trailer fire at I-74 East at Lincoln.
Police say a significant backup is still present and the right shoulder is cleared and eastbound traffic on I-74 at Lincoln is getting by on the right shoulder.
Mortorist should proceed with caution when approaching the area or seek an alternate route.
Clean up is expected to last 1-2 hours until the road will be fully open.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.