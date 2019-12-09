URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A sexual assault on the University of Illinois campus is under investigation, police said.
Campus police said the assault occurred after 2 a.m. Sunday at a residence hall located on College Court. There is no information available Monday night to help identify the alleged offender.
Police said they generally don't include specific time or location details to avoid identifying the victim.
The school is providing resources to assist anyone affected by what happened, officers said. They added the U of I "will continue to take actions" to keep the campus community safe and secure.
