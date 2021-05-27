DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shell casings were discovered after shots were fired between vehicles in Decatur, police said.
Officers said one of the vehicles then crashed in the area of East Walnut Street and North Folk Street. Multiple people ran from the scene before police said they caught up with one of them.
That person is receiving medical treatment and will be questioned. There were no shooting victims reported.
Authorities were called to the scene at 5:53 p.m. Thursday and reported finding shell casings at East Walnut Street and North Woodford Street.
This is a developing story.
