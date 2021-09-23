SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Village of Sherman accounts have been hacked, police said in a Facebook post.
The public is asked to be suspicious of any email, phone or text message claiming to be from a Sherman official.
IT staff is actively working to resolve the matter Thursday afternoon.
WAND News reporter Doug Wolfe was sent what appeared to be a potentially suspicious email at 12:38 p.m. Thursday. The sender claimed to be Sherman Village Administrator Michael Stratton.
