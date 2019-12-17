DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of stealing pairs of shoes worth thousands of dollars is in Macon County custody Tuesday.
Police said Ryan D. Triplett, 25, stole two pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes from a car on Oct. 6, then listed them on the "Letgo" app for sale. The victim found the listing, which were on the seller profile of "Gmoney Newjack", according to sworn statements.
The shoes had a total value of $4,600.
The victim's girlfriend made arrangements to meet with the seller through the app. Police said Triplett gave her one of each shoe to look at and then, when the victim arrived to confront him, took off in the car he arrived in, leaving them with one of each shoe.
Authorities arrested Triplett on Monday night. He's charged with possession of stolen property in Macon County, and his bond is set at $7,500.