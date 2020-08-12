SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - People in two cars were firing guns at each other in a Springfield shooting that wounded one person, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of East Clear Lake Avenue and Dirksen Parkway, authorities said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. Police said this person is in the hospital and is not cooperating with law enforcement.
Police have not released any other information.
