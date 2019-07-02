DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of involvement in a shooting and home invasion is in police custody Tuesday.
Police say a member of the Community Action Team approached Shawn L Honorable, 18, Monday as he sat in the passenger seat of a car in the 1800 block of Cleveland Ave. The officer says he observed a gun handgrip extending from underneath the seat, then discovered the gun was loaded.
According to sworn statements, Honorable told police in an interview that, although he doesn’t have a valid FOID card, he bought the handgun about one year ago for protection.
Statements say Honorable is a suspect in an April Decatur home invasion, in which he’s accused of pistol-whipping a female victim with a handgun. He’s also considered a “potential suspect” in an May 26 Decatur shooting.
WAND-TV reached out to police by phone and email to learn more about what shooting he’s accused of being involved in. The station did not hear back by Monday night.
Honorable is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 21. His bail is set at $25,000 in Macon County.