DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect tried to rob someone at a Decatur ATM and fired a shot at them, police said.
It happened in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Officers said the victim and his wife were at the PNC Bank on N. Main trying to withdraw money from the ATM when a suspect confronted them.
The victim was standing outside of his vehicle. His wife was still siting inside the car. The suspect demanded the victim withdraw all of his money from his account
The wife began honking the vehicle horn and pulling forward. While the suspect was distracted, the victim was able to run away.
The suspect fired one shot in his direction before running away, going northbound.
No one was hurt, and the suspect did not get away with any money.
If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers or Decatur police.