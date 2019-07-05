DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are in serious condition Friday after a series of Danville shootings wounded five people.
Police say they responded to the first shooting at 4:11 a.m. Thursday outside of a party at Seminary Street and Plum Street. A witness told officers they saw a black man who was 6 feet tall and wore a red hooded sweatshirt firing in the direction of the party. The shooting sent a 33-year-old Danville man, who had non-fatal wounds to his leg and lower back, along with a 31-year-old Danville man shot in the back and leg, to hospitals.
In the second shooting, police say a witness reported seeing a black male suspect with dreadlock-style hair firing shots at a dark-colored SUV near The Blue Store, which is located in the 800 block of Vermilion St., on the night of July 4. Officers came to the scene at 11:52 pm., when they say they found a 32-year-old Danville woman with serious arm and abdomen gunshot wounds. She told police she believed she was caught in the crossfire. A second victim in the shooting , a 20-year-old Indianapolis man, had a non-life-threatening shoulder wound. That victim said he was walking in the area of The Blue Store when someone shot him.
Finally, police responded to the third shooting at about 2:05 a.m. Friday in the unit block of Columbus Street. Officers say the 20-year-old female victim, who is in serious condition, was shot in the abdomen. The victim told police she was in a car with friends when she saw a black male suspect start shooting in her direction.
Police say they don’t believe the three shootings are related. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at (217)446-TIPS.