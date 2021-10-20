HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shots were fired at the Hamilton County Sheriff Department, after suspect breaks free from restraints, per police.
According to officials at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy and a McLeansboro police officer were booking an individual who had been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say the suspect broke free from restraints and assaulted the officers. The two officers fired their weapons at the suspect.
The suspect was struck by one of the rounds fired and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the McLeansboro Police Department requested the help of the Illinois State Police, to conduct an investigation regarding the officer involved shooting.
