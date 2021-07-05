SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of North Grand Avenue for reports of a large social gathering, early Monday morning.
According to police, officers were already on the scene around 1:23 a.m. when they heard shots being fired.
Officers then located and began treatment on two gunshot victims in the crowd.
A 26-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were taken to Memorial Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were notified and responded to the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing; anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
