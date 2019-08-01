DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a group of juveniles Wednesday night.
It happened around 6 at a home in the 700 block of West North St.
Police said a white four-door sedan pulled up to the house. Officers said a juvenile suspect pointed a gun out the rear passenger window and fired three shots at the group.
No one was hit, but siding in the house did have a bullet hole.
The victims were able to give police the name of a juvenile suspect, but no arrests have been made so far.
That name is not being released by police due to the suspect being a minor.