SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are facing charges after police said a shots fired call lead to the discovery of stolen guns, drugs, and cash in Springfield.
Thursday around 3:30 p.m. police were called to the area of Manor Court for a ShotSpotter alert. Police found a victim who said they had been shot at, but were not injured.
Police said they found a single bullet hole in the victim's vehicle and were able to identify the "involved residence."
Police said Aranyah Suttle, 20, and Aarvon Suttle, 18, were identified as being involved in the incident.
While conducting a search warrant, police said they found 6.63 pounds of cannabis, 1,630.00 in currency, ammunition, Taurus G3 Micro conversion kit, a Taurus 9mm pistol, and a Glock 9mm pistol, both of which had been reported stolen.
Both were arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Aranyah was arrested for armed violence, aggravated possession of stolen firearms, aggravated discharge of a firearm, delivery of cannabis, and possession of a firearm – No FOID.
Aarvon was arrested for possession of stolen firearm, delivery of cannabis, mob action, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm – No FOID.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311.
