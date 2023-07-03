CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department responded to the 300 block of E University for reports of an armed robbery.
Champaign PD responded around 11:05 a.m. on Monday. Police confirm that shots were fired during the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are investigating, and ask if anyone has any information regarding the incident to contact Champaign PD at (217) 351-4545.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it as information is released.
