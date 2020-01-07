DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shots were fired over an argument about LINK cards in Decatur, police said.
A 42-year-old woman and 58-year-old man were walking in the area of Monroe and King when they were confronted by a man they only know by a nickname.
The woman said she sold LINK cards to him, and he was demanding that she pay him back as one of the cards had been canceled.
During the argument, police said the man allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired twice. Neither of the victims were hit, and they were able to run away.
The suspect is described as a black man, between 55 and 60, with a bald head and hazel eyes, 5’7-5’9 and approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.