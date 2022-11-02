DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police responded to a report of shots fired near Flashback Lounge late Tuesday evening.
According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said the male was listed in serious condition.
Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
The suspect fled on foot and has not been identified.
At this time no other information has been released.
