DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Danville man was arrested on Tuesday, after fleeing from the cops and a shots fired incident.
According to police, on Tuesday afternoon, around 12:17 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of the 100 block of W. Harrison St in reference to a report of shots fired.
Officials say, witnesses called 911 and stated that two men were in the street shooting at each other and both suspects got into vehicles and fled the scene.
Witnesses described the vehicles as a dark colored Pontiac Grand Am and a Maroon colored GMC Envoy.
Police say as officers responded to the the scene, they observed a Maroon GMC Envoy at the corner of Bowman St and Seminary St and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for follow-up investigation.
Authorities say the driver of the GMC Envoy refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began and continued to the area of the 1500 block of E. English St.
The driver then proceeded to exit his vehicle and began to run eastbound away from the officers and eventually into the front door of a residence in the 1500 block of E. English St.
Officers then observed the suspect immediately exit out of the garage door of the residence and officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
Police identified the suspect as Dornell D. Bibbs, 41, of Danville.
During further investigation, officers spoke to the homeowners of the residence, who advised that they did know Bibbs but were unaware he was running from the police until after he entered the residence.
Officers searched the area in the garage where Bibbs had exited and located a loaded handgun with the serial numbers scratched off.
As the investigation continued, officers learned that Bibbs was involved in a road rage incident with another man and they both got out of their vehicles, argued and exchanged gunfire.
According to police, Bibbs was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.
He is currently in custody at the Danville Public Safety building awaiting arraignment and the official filing of formal charges in Vermilion County Court.
Danville Police are still attempting to identify and locate the driver of the Pontiac Grand AM who was described as a male black wearing dark clothing and last scene driving southbound on Franklin St away from the scene.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
