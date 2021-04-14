CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of firing a gun at another person in Champaign is behind bars.
Police said they responded at 12:21 p.m. on March 20 to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive. They found a spent shell casing in the backyard of a private residence, but there was no damage to property and no injuries reported to law enforcement. In their investigation, officers said they learned a person pulled out a handgun and fired at another person in a foot chase.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Champaign man Kytiece Frazier. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained an arrest warrant against the suspect for a charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond on that warrant was $25,000.
The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force attempted a traffic stop of Frazier on Tuesday. Police said he fled from officers before his vehicle was relocated in southeast Urbana and contact was attempted again.
Police said Frazier fled on foot but was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Vawter Drive in Urbana. Authorities took him to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.
Task force officials said they recovered a shoulder holster and loaded magazine in the suspect's flight path.
"Champaign Police extends its appreciation to all local law enforcement agencies who assisted in the arrest," a press release said.
The crime remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for people to share information privately.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
