DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple stolen guns were recovered from a house after police caught up with a parolee who ran from authorities, officers said.
It happened after midnight on Feb. 7, when police said 22-year-old Brett. A Ballard was a passenger in a Dodge Caravan they tried to stop at Eldorado and Calhoun streets. They said the driver ignored the lights and siren, leading to a police chase.
Sworn statements said Ballard took off running from the van in the 1200 block of E. Hickory St. Authorities found him in the area of East Walnut Street and took him back to his parole address (1245 E. Walnut St.).
Police said a parole search of that home revealed six guns, including a 12-gauge shotgun and .22 caliber long rifle propped up against a bedroom wall, a loaded 9 mm handgun in a hole in the drywall of the same bedroom's closet, a loaded .380 handgun on top of a kitchen cabinet, a .50 caliber black powder rifle and a Remington 700 rifle. The last two guns, along with a metal ammunition box, were in a crawlspace under the home, officers said.
At the time of his arrest, police said Ballard was serving parole for a March 2016 conviction, which was for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of mandatory supervised release after pleading guilty and was credited for over six months already served behind bars. He was required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.
Records show Ballard was granted parole on Jan. 6, 2020.
He faces charges of aggravated possession of six to 10 stolen firearms, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and violation of parole. Inmate records show he is held on no bond.