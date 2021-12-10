Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Becoming windy with occasional strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with occasional strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.