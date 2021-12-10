SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect charged with stealing cash in a Springfield bank robbery has been arrested.
Police said they responded at about 10:20 a.m. Friday to Security Bank, located at 2500 Stevenson Drive. They said they learned a suspect came in, forcefully grabbed a teller by the shirt and demanded money.
Officers said said the suspect fled on foot from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
Security camera footage from the bank and businesses in the immediate area showed the suspect entered a blue Lincoln Cab and fled. Officers said they found the vehicle and the suspect, 23-year-old Javon Young, was taken into custody.
Young is charged with financial institution robbery and aggravated battery. He is held Friday in the Sangamon County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
