SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a Tuesday Springfield bank robbery may have been involved in another, police said.
At 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, police said a bank robbery occurred at United Community Bank (617 Bruns Lane). They said the suspect, a black female wearing all black clothes and a fur-lined hood, showed a note to a teller demanding money.
She's accused of then leaving northbound from the bank while on foot, then taking off from the parking lot in a foor-door vehicle and heading westbound on Jefferson Street.
Police said she could possibly be responsible for a robbery at Regions Bank on Nov. 21.
Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.