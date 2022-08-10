SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020.
According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Brown must serve 85 percent of the sentence.
Prosecutors believe that on October 10, 2021, Brown, knowingly discharged a Glock 10mm pistol, from a public way in the direction of a vehicle located in the area of 15th and Capitol in Springfield.
Brown was also charged with possession of a firearm by a street gang member. Prosecutors said Brown is a member of the Boss Playas, and did not have a valid FOID card at the time of the arrest.
Wright stated, “The Judge sent a strong message today that gun violence will not be tolerated. This case is a prime example of a young man whose choice to join a gang and participate in acts of gun violence has forever changed the course of his life. We will continue the fight against gun violence along with our dedicated law enforcement partners like the Springfield Police Department.”
