SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 32-year-old man from Springfield accused of suffocating a 20-month-old child.
According to officials, on September 14th, 2021, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident of physical child abuse that occurred on Park Ridge Road, Springfield, in April 2020.
Authorities say the investigation alleged that on April 9, 2020, suspect Justin Petro, 32, of Park Ridge Road, Springfield, entered the bedroom of his girlfriend’s 20-month-old child and attempted to suffocate the child.
Home security videos obtained in the investigation show Petro had placed his knee on the chest of the child and covered the child's mouth and nose with his hand until it appeared the child fell unconscious; he then exited, leaving the child unattended in the bedroom.
As a result of the investigation, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright charged Petro with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), 2 counts of aggravated battery and 2 counts of domestic battery.
Police issued a warrant for Petro's arrest on September 23, 2021.
Members of the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Petro at his home at approximately 5:00 p.m. last Thursday.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the Park Ridge address on September 24 at approximately 11:00 a.m. and recovered a computer hard drive and surveillance camera footage.
Petro was released from custody after posting bond for $25,000.00 cash.
