SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man was arrested on Tuesday, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges, according to police.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 initiated an investigation, back in August after a minor victim disclosed a sexual relationship with Zane Merreighn, 22, of Springfield, Illinois.
Officials say over the course of the investigation, Zone 4 agents were able to locate evidence that supported the victims disclosure.
On October 26, a 3-count information was filed in Sangamon County charging Merreighn with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, after issuing an arrest warrant, police took Merreighn into custody and transported him to the Sangamon County Jail.
His bond is set at $250,000.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
