SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man shot in Springfield needed surgery to further explore his wound, police say.
Police say someone shot the 31-year-old victim at about 10:30 Sunday night in the 3500 block of Ridge Avenue, which is near the Deerwood Estates Mobile Home Park. They say the victim told them the shooting happened in that area, leading to officers recovering evidence from that scene.
The man was shot in the back near his kidneys. Police do not believe the wound is life-threatening.
He was treated at Memorial Medical Center, police say, where it was decided he would need surgery.
Springfield police are investigating the shooting.