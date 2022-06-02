SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield student is accused of threatening to commit a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School - the site of a previous deadly shooting.
Authorities said they were notified June 1 by law enforcement in Newtown, Conn., about the threat, which was received by phone late Wednesday afternoon. Through collaboration by law enforcement, the person responsible was identified as a 14-year-old male 9th grade student at Springfield High School.
The minor is in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center. He is waiting for a psychological evaluation and risk assessment by a mental health professional employed by Memorial Behavioral Health.
Police said they learned through an investigation the minor did not have immediate access to firearms and was not capable of carrying out his threat. They believe the juvenile suspect was acting alone.
Officers said any risk of violent related to threat was "neutralized" by the "swift actions of all agencies involved in the response to this incident."
The minor is charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 3 felony. Police said the charge is under circumstances involving transmission of “a threat of destruction of a school building or school property, or a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm directed against persons at a school, school function, or school event, whether or not school is in session.”
If the minor is found guilty, he could face 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice or the Department of Corrections, depending on his age, along with a fine of up to $25,000, up to 120 community service hours and reimbursement of any public agency for the reasonable costs of the emergency response by a public agency up to $10,000, authorities said.
WAND News received statements from the following people:
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright
“This case and any other threats of violence directed against a school will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Period. The only appropriate response to crimes involving school threats is zero tolerance and thorough consideration of all available mental health services our community can provide. Individuals who may be tempted to threaten violence against a school, make a false bomb threat, engage in social media posts of a threatening nature, and any other conduct which could jeopardize the safety of our schools will be met with swift and comprehensive action by school officials, law enforcement, and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office. The gravely serious and unequivocal nature of our cooperative response to such threats cannot be overstated.
"We should expect nothing less than a zero tolerance policy in such cases along with a commitment to facilitate any mental health services deemed necessary. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, and school districts across Sangamon County will remain committed to a unified approach to such threats of violence and do everything within our collective authority to protect the safety of our students, school staff, and all who enter our educational facilities each day.”
Springfield Police Department Chief Ken Scarlette
“Recent events locally, as well as the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, have placed the public on heightened alert and the Springfield Police Department vows to thoroughly investigate all incidents that involve threats to or within our schools. The results of this investigation and any future investigations will be forwarded to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office for prompt review. The quick response and actions taken are an example of the excellent working relationship between Springfield School District 186, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.”
Springfield School District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill
“District 186 does not condone nor will we accept violent actions, verbal threats or social media threats/photos to students, staff or the school community. In addition, our Student Family Handbook clearly states in our code of discipline that we will not tolerate threats, weapons or look alike weapons in our schools. We will act swiftly and as a community we must band together to spread awareness of, “See something say something” so that we can address issues immediately. We all must have the hard conversations with our children and youth in the community to address these on-going concerns and protect our students together. We are committed to providing trauma informed social-emotional supports for our students and staff. We appreciate the cooperation and coordination with the State’s Attorney’s office, the Springfield Police Department, the medical community and behavioral health services as well as all of our first responders so that we may deliver swift action."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.