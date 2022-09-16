SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother.
According to police a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening.
The boy is expected to survive.
Officers have not released the name of the mother involved but report she has been taken into custody.
At this time no further information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
