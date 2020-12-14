DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are still looking for the gunman who killed the owner of JB's, John Betscher.
On November 14 around 6:30 p.m., Decatur Police responded to JB’s at 1301 N. Calhoun for a shooting.
Betscher was laying on the floor inside of the business, unresponsive.
He was working alone when an unknown suspect pulled up to the drive-up window and fired multiple shots, striking Betscher and then drove away going north on Calhoun St.
There is minimal suspect information, and the Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help.
If you have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide. In addition, there are donors who will contribute an additional $7,500 towards the reward for information that places this suspect in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.